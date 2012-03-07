UPDATE 3-Brown-Forman to raise prices as economy rebounds

* Q3 EPS 93 cents vs Wall St view of $1/shr
* Sales $959 mln misses Street view of $1 bln
* Sees '12 EPS $3.50-$3.65; prior view was $3.45-$3.70/shr
* Shares down slightly
By Martinne Geller
March 7 Jack Daniel's parent Brown-Forman
Corp reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit on
Wednesday and narrowed its full-year forecast, hurt by weak
sales and margin pressure.
But the company, whose pricing power was hurt in the
recession's aftermath, said the time was becoming right for
price increases, as a fragile recovery was leading some
consumers to again buy premium alcoholic drinks.
Using the United States as a proxy, Brown-Forman Chief
Financial Officer Don Berg said there was "a little bit better
environment" in terms of consumer sentiment and willingness to
spend.
Shares of Brown-Forman, which also makes Finlandia vodka and
Southern Comfort, were down slightly in early afternoon trading.
During and after the recession, Brown-Forman saw more of its
sales coming through retailers rather than bars and restaurants
as consumers cut back on going out. That ended up pressuring
margins, the company said, since consumers tend to be more
sensitive to prices when shopping at stores.
As a result, sales growth was driven almost wholly by
increased sales volume, rather than price increases, the company
said. But the company is now beginning to raise prices, as it
looks to boost its margins.
"Timing is becoming more favorable to reinstate price
increases," the company said. The company is also facing higher
excise taxes in countries including France and Britain, and
higher costs for grains, glass and fuel -- increasing the need
to raise prices for customers.
The company said it does not expect much pricing in fiscal
2012, which will end this month, but is optimistic about pricing
power in fiscal 2013.
In the third quarter, which ended on January 31, net income
fell to $133.1 million, or 93 cents per share, from $140.7
million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales slipped 0.4 percent to $959 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1 per share
and sales of $1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
But excluding the impact of items such as currency exchange
and its exit from a wine business, sales rose 7 percent.
Brown-Forman cited strong gains in the German, Russian and
Canadian markets, compared with weaker performances in markets
such as China and Greece.
The company said it now expects full-year earnings of $3.50
to $3.65 per share, compared with a previous forecast of $3.45
to $3.70 per share. Analysts on average had been expecting $3.65
per share.
For the current fourth quarter, the company said it expects
high single-digit growth in net sales and operating income.
Brown-Forman shares were down 1 cent at $80.12 in early
afternoon trading at the New York Stock Exchange.