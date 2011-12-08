UPDATE 2-Brown-Forman tightens 2012 view on forex

* Q2 EPS $1.09 meets Wall Street estimates
* Sales rise 12 pct to $1.01 bln
* Sees '12 EPS $3.45-$3.70; prior view $3.45-$3.85/shr
Dec 8 Brown-Forman Corp , the maker of
Jack Daniel's whiskey, lowered the top end of its full-year
expected earnings range, saying the strong U.S. dollar would
crimp results.
The company, whose other brands include Finlandia vodka and
Southern Comfort liqueur, also reported a higher quarterly
profit on Thursday that met Wall Street estimates.
Net income was $157.6 million, or $1.09 per share, in the
fiscal second quarter that ended Oct. 31, up from $154.0
million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.09 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its sales rose 12 percent to $1.01 billion, topping Wall
Street expectations of $955.8 million.
The company cited double-digit volume growth of Jack
Daniel's and strong growth in markets including Germany,
Mexico, Russia and Britain, which offset weakness in Spain and
Poland.
The company said it now expects 2012 earnings of $3.45 to
$3.70 per share, due to the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar.
Its prior forecast called for earnings of $3.45 to $3.85 per
share.
Analysts had been expecting $3.68 per share for the full
year.