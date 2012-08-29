UPDATE 3-Brown-Forman 1st-qtr profit beats, keeps forecast

* Profit of 69 cents/share tops Wall St view of 63 cents
* Stands by FY 2013 view as second-quarter sales will be
hurt
* Sales miss Wall St estimate
Aug 29 Brown-Forman Corp, maker of Jack
Daniel's whiskey and Finlandia vodka, reported
higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a flurry of
orders ahead of price increases, sending its shares up as much
as 3.1 percent.
Still, the company kept its full-year forecast unchanged,
seeing a bigger-than-expected hit from commodity costs due to
the recent spike in corn prices in the wake of a severe drought
in the U.S. Midwest.
At the same time, the effects from foreign exchange rates is
now expected to be less than previously thought.
Despite the quarterly profit beat, Brown-Forman still
expects earnings per share of $2.40 to $2.67 for fiscal 2013,
with second-quarter sales reflecting customers working through
inventories built up by first-quarter purchases aimed at beating
the price increases.
The company's forecast also includes hits of 5 cents per
share from the effects of foreign exchange rates and 3 cents per
share from higher commodity costs.
The company forecast full-year sales growing in the high
single-digit percentage rate.
Net income totaled $147.5 million, or 69 cents per share, in
the fiscal first quarter ended July 31, up from $118.1 million,
or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 4 percent to $878.1 million.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 63 cents per
share on sales of $901.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Price increases and sales of a greater proportion of
higher-priced products contributed 1 percentage point of growth
to sales.
Sales of Jack Daniel's whiskies jumped 15 percent in the
quarter, fueled by the expansion of its Tennessee Honey product
into new markets such as Australia, South Africa and Britain.
Sales rose 20 percent for Finlandia vodka and 11 percent for
El Jimador tequila. Sales fell 1 percent for Southern Comfort.
Brown-Forman shares were up $1.12, or 1.8 percent, at
$63.90. The stock rose as high as $64.74 earlier in the session.