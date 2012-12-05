Brown-Forman posts higher quarterly profit

Dec 5 Brown-Forman Corp, maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey and Finlandia vodka, reported a higher quarterly profit as higher prices and lower costs boosted margins, and it also raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The company said it now expects to earn between $2.58 and $2.70 per share for fiscal 2013, up from its prior expectations of between $2.40 and $2.67 per share.

Second-quarter net income rose to $173 million, or 80 cents per share, from $157.6 million, 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales for the quarter remained flat at $1.01 billion.