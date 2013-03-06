版本:
Brown-Forman's profit rises 18 percent on strong demand

March 6 Brown-Forman Corp, maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey and Finlandia vodka, reported an 18 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by strong global demand for North American whiskeys.

Net income rose to $157.6 million, or 73 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, from $133.1 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 7 percent to $1.03 billion.

