Brown-Forman's profit rises 18 percent on strong demand

BRIEF-Biotest: discussions regarding business combination
* Said on Wednesday: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and creat group corporation are currently in discussions regarding a potential business combination
March 6 Brown-Forman Corp, maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey and Finlandia vodka, reported an 18 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by strong global demand for North American whiskeys.
Net income rose to $157.6 million, or 73 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, from $133.1 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 7 percent to $1.03 billion.
* Said on Wednesday: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and creat group corporation are currently in discussions regarding a potential business combination
* Chip unit put up for auction after woes at Westinghouse mounted
* Announced on Wednesday the issuance of all the warrants for convertible notes with warrants in the frame of the flexible financing line for a total of 10 million euros ($10.75 million)