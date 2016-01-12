MOVES-Brown Shipley appoints Gavin Wiggans business development director

BRIEF-Citic Resources says nominees secured financial support from Australia
* Portland Aluminium Smelter to restart capacity lost after power outage voluntary announcement
Jan 12 Wealth manager and private bank Brown Shipley and Co Ltd has appointed Gavin Wiggans business development director.
Wiggans most recently worked with Standard Life Plc.
He will be responsible for developing Brown Shipley's relationships with the intermediary community, with a particular focus on accountants and solicitors, the company said.
Wiggans will report to Jon Sherlock, the head of Brown Shipley's Manchester office. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* Says has begun an executive search and expects a replacement to be identified in a timely manner
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Caution was the name of the game in financial markets on Friday ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration later in the day, with Asian stocks and the dollar pulling back and U.S. Treasury yields hovering near their highest close this year.