UPDATE 1-Brown Shoe names new CFO

* Says current CFO Mark Hood resigned

* Names Russ Hammer as new CFO

May 29 Footwear retailer Brown Shoe Co Inc named Russ Hammer as its new chief financial officer, effective June 11.

Hammer will replace Mark Hood who has resigned, the company said.

Brown Shoe did not say why Hood, who will assist in the transition, had decided to step down.

Hammer, who was the chief financial officer of shoemaker Crocs Inc, was most recently with online travel agency Orbitz Worldwide.