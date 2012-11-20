Brown Shoe profit beats on strong back-to-school season

Nov 20 Brown Shoe Co Inc's profit beat
analysts' estimates for the third consecutive quarter, helped by
a strong back-to-school season and higher sales at its Famous
Footwear stores.
The company, which also operates Naturalizer stores, said
third-quarter profit fell to $24.3 million, or 56 cents per
share, from $33.7 million, or 79 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding certain items, Brown Shoe earned 60 cents per
share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 46 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $732.2 million, above the average
market estimate of $703.3 million.