REFILE-Ski-Doo maker BRP posts profit on stronger dollar, new vehicles

(Corrects to "Ski-Doo" from "Ski-doo" in headline)
March 27 BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo
snowmobiles, reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a
year earlier, helped by the stronger dollar, the introduction of
new powersports vehicles and higher shipments of Can-Am off-road
vehicles.
The company reported net profit attributable to shareholders
of C$8.5 million ($6.8 million) in the fourth quarter ended Jan.
31 compared with loss of C$6.2 million a year earlier.
The Valcourt, Quebec-based company's revenue rose 18.3
percent to C$1.07 billion. The introduction of new models
boosted revenue from year-round products by nearly 53 percent to
C$416 million.
($1 = C$1.2512)
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)