REFILE-UPDATE 1-Ski-Doo maker BRP profit tops estimates on new products, stronger dollar

(Corrects to "Ski-Doo" from "Ski-doo" in headline)
March 27 BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo
snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, reported a much
higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a stronger
dollar, the introduction of new powersport vehicles and higher
shipments of Can-Am off-road vehicles.
The company, spun off from Bombardier Inc in 2003,
said it expects revenue to rise 5-9 percent in the year ending
January 2016, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 5.4
percent increase.
BRP, which competes with Arctic Cat Inc, Polaris
Industries Inc and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd,
reported a 10.4 percent rise in revenue for the year ended Jan.
31.
The company reported net profit attributable to shareholders
of C$8.5 million ($6.8 million) in the fourth quarter ended Jan.
31, compared with loss of C$6.2 million a year earlier.
BRP earned 98 Canadian cents per share, well above analysts'
average estimate of 79 Canadian cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Valcourt, Quebec-based company's revenue rose 18.3
percent to C$1.07 billion, above analysts' expectations of
C$1.03 billion.
Revenue from its year-round products business rose nearly 53
percent to C$416 million, helped by the introduction of new
models such as Maverick X ds SSV and Outlander L ATV family all
terrain vehicles.
The company's shares closed at C$23.76 on Thursday. The
stock had fallen nearly 25 percent in the last 12 months,
compared with a 5 percent rise in the Toronto Stock Exchange 300
composite index.
($1 = C$1.25)
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)