Ski-doo snowmobile maker BRP cuts full-year forecast due to weak ruble

Dec 12 Canada's BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercrafts, reported a 23 percent fall in quarterly profit and cut its full-year earnings and revenue forecast, citing the weak Russian ruble.

The company's net profit fell to C$37.2 million ($32.17 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from C$48.2 million a year earlier.

The Valcourt, Quebec-based company cut its revenue growth forecast to 8-12 percent from 9-13 percent for the full year ending January. ($1 = C$1.16) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)