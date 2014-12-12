Ski-doo snowmobile maker BRP cuts full-year forecast due to weak ruble

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Canada's BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercrafts, reported a 23 percent fall in quarterly profit and cut its full-year earnings and revenue forecast, citing the weak Russian ruble.
The company's net profit fell to C$37.2 million ($32.17 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from C$48.2 million a year earlier.
The Valcourt, Quebec-based company cut its revenue growth forecast to 8-12 percent from 9-13 percent for the full year ending January. ($1 = C$1.16) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
