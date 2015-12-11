UPDATE 1-Ski-Doo snowmobile maker's profit soars on higher seasonal sales

(Adds details, outlook)
Dec 11 Canada's BRP Inc, the maker of
Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, reported a 76
percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher sales of
seasonal products.
BRP, which has operations and clientele across the Americas
and Europe, said quarterly revenue from seasonal products rose
5.1 percent to C$476 million.
The revenue increase was mainly due to a favorable foreign
exchange rate variation of C$75 million, the company said.
BRP now expects total company revenue for the fiscal year
2016 to rise 6-9 percent, up from 5-9 percent that the company
had earlier expected.
The company's net profit soared to C$65.5 million ($47.93
million), or 56 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter
ended Oct. 31 from C$37.2 million, or 31 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Valcourt, Quebec-based BRP's revenue rose 10 percent to
C$1.01 billion.
($1 = 1.3667 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)