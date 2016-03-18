Ski-Doo snowmobile maker BRP swings to loss on impairment charge

BRIEF-KELT EXPLORATION PLANS TO SPEND $144.6 MLN ON CAPITAL PROJECTS IN 2017
* IS FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $128.0 MILLION
March 18 Canada's BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, swung to a quarterly loss, hurt by a C$70 million impairment charge on its outboard engine assets.
Valcourt, Quebec-based BRP reported a net loss was C$28.7 million ($22.06 million), or 25 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a profit of C$8.5 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3.7 percent to C$1.11 billion, helped by weakness of the Canadian dollar against its U.S counterpart. ($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched on investigation into whether Fujifilm Holdings Corp was violating patents which Sony Corp holds for certain magnetic tape cartridges.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. regulators sued Navient Corp on Wednesday, accusing the largest U.S. student loan servicer of "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment."