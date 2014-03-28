UPDATE 1-Ski-Doo maker's forecast hit by N. America winter, Russia uncertainty

(Adds outlook and details from earnings statement)
March 28 Canada's BRP Inc, which makes
the Ski-Doo snowmobiles, forecast a lower-than-expected
full-year profit, saying the political uncertainty in Russia and
a harsh winter in North America would hurt deliveries.
The company, spun off from Bombardier Inc in 2003,
reported a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and warned
core profit in the current quarter could halve due to delays in
deliveries of its summer vehicles such as Sea-Doo watercrafts.
The Valcourt, Quebec-based company said first quarter
results would also be hurt by the transfer of its distribution
business to a third-party and delayed deliveries of watercrafts
as its Mexico factory struggled to boost output.
BRP, which also makes Can-Am all-terrain vehicles and Rotax
engines, said it expects revenue to fall 5-10 percent in the
quarter ended April 30. It expects earnings before interest,
depreciation and amortization to fall by as much as 50 percent.
"The coldest winter in over 30 years in North America and
the geopolitical uncertainty in Russia will have some impact on
product deliveries early in the year," Chief Executive José
Boisjoli said in a statement.
BRP forecast adjusted profit of C$1.55 to C$1.65 per share
for the year ending Jan. 31, 2015. Analysts on average were
expecting a profit of C$1.69 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported a net loss of C$6.3 million ($5.7
million) for the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a profit
of C$35.8 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 14 percent to
C$902.9 million.
Adjusted profit was 41 Canadian cents per share, below the
analysts' average estimate of 45 Canadian cents per share.
The company's competitors include Arctic Cat Inc,
Polaris Industries Inc and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd.
BRP's shares closed at C$31.86 on Thursday. The stock has
risen almost 33 percent since it listed on the Toronto Stock
Exchange last May.
($1 = 1.11 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Savio D'Souza)