UPDATE 1-Ski-Doo maker's forecast hit by N. America winter, Russia uncertainty

March 28 Canada's BRP Inc, which makes the Ski-Doo snowmobiles, forecast a lower-than-expected full-year profit, saying the political uncertainty in Russia and a harsh winter in North America would hurt deliveries.

The company, spun off from Bombardier Inc in 2003, reported a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and warned core profit in the current quarter could halve due to delays in deliveries of its summer vehicles such as Sea-Doo watercrafts.

The Valcourt, Quebec-based company said first quarter results would also be hurt by the transfer of its distribution business to a third-party and delayed deliveries of watercrafts as its Mexico factory struggled to boost output.

BRP, which also makes Can-Am all-terrain vehicles and Rotax engines, said it expects revenue to fall 5-10 percent in the quarter ended April 30. It expects earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization to fall by as much as 50 percent.

"The coldest winter in over 30 years in North America and the geopolitical uncertainty in Russia will have some impact on product deliveries early in the year," Chief Executive José Boisjoli said in a statement.

BRP forecast adjusted profit of C$1.55 to C$1.65 per share for the year ending Jan. 31, 2015. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of C$1.69 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported a net loss of C$6.3 million ($5.7 million) for the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a profit of C$35.8 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 14 percent to C$902.9 million.

Adjusted profit was 41 Canadian cents per share, below the analysts' average estimate of 45 Canadian cents per share.

The company's competitors include Arctic Cat Inc, Polaris Industries Inc and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd.

The company's competitors include Arctic Cat Inc, Polaris Industries Inc and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd.

BRP's shares closed at C$31.86 on Thursday. The stock has risen almost 33 percent since it listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange last May. ($1 = 1.11 Canadian dollars)