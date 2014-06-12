UPDATE 1-BRP says new recreational vehicle launches to boost 2nd half

* Adjusted profit C$0.14/share vs est. C$0.09
* Revenue fell 5.7 pct to C$758.6 mln
(Adds details from statement)
June 12 BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo
snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, said it expected a stronger
second half as it launches new products and restarts
manufacturing at its Queretaro factory in Mexico.
The company also reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit, helped by a foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and
lower tax expenses.
BRP, whose rivals include Arctic Cat Inc, Polaris
Industries Inc and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd, also
makes Can-Am all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles and Rotax
engines.
"We anticipate a stronger second half of the year resulting
from strong spring snowmobile orders, the introduction of the
Can-Am Outlander L ATV, the restart of the Sea-Doo Spark
manufacturing in Queretaro and upcoming product launches," Chief
Executive Jose Boisjoli said in a statement.
The Valcourt, Quebec-based company's net profit rose to C$28
million ($25.8 million) in the first quarter ended April 30 from
C$25.7 million, a year earlier.
However, on a per-share basis, BRP's net earnings fell to 24
Canadian cents from 25 Canadian cents.
The company, which was spun off from Bombardier Inc
in 2003, reported an adjusted profit of 14 Canadian
cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected 9 Canadian cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 5.7 percent to C$758.6 million.
Shares of BRP, the trophy designer for the 2014 Formula 1
Grand Prix du Canada, closed at C$28.50 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
The stock has risen 23 percent since the company listed on
the exchange in May last year.
($1 = 1.09 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anannya Pramanick in
Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)