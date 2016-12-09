UPDATE 1-Ski-Doo snowmobile maker BRP posts better-than-expected profit

(Compares results with estimates, adds details)
Dec 9 Canada's BRP Inc, the maker of
Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit as it sold more year-round
products.
The company also raised its current-year adjusted earnings
forecast to C$1.86-C$1.96 per share, from C$1.82-C$1.92.
BRP, which has operations and clientele across the Americas
and Europe, also raised its revenue growth forecast for the year
ending January to 5-9 percent from 4-8 percent.
The company's revenue from year-round products, which
includes recreational vehicles, rose 47.6 percent in the third
quarter, from a year earlier.
The company's net profit attributable to shareholders rose
20 percent to C$78.7 million ($59.8 million), or 70 Canadian
cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31 from a year
earlier.
The company, which sells in more than 100 countries,
reported adjusted earnings of 93 Canadian cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected 75 Canadian cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Valcourt, Quebec-based BRP's revenue rose about 7 percent to
C$1.08 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of C$1.04
billion.
($1 = C$1.32)
(Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)