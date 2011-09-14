UPDATE 2-BR Properties, BTG team up to buy Brazil's WTorre

* BR Properties to have near $6 bln in holdings
* Purchase could be finalized in 90 days, filing says
* BR Properties says deal gives leverage for more buys
* Deal comes amid torrid demand for commercial real estate
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Sept 14 BR Properties (BRPR3.SA),
Brazil's largest commercial real estate developer, agreed on
Wednesday to buy rival WTorre Properties, growing by another
leap as demand for office and warehouse real estate booms in
Latin America's largest economy.
BR Properties signed a memorandum of understanding with
local securities firm BTG Pactual, WTorre Properties' majority
shareholder, to acquire 100 percent of the Sao Paulo-based
developer within 90 days, according to a filing. BTG bought a
72 percent stake in WTorre Properties in March.
Under terms of the deal, BTG Pactual will become BR
Properties' biggest shareholder with a 30.8 percent stake. None
of the existing shareholders of BR Properties will exit the
company, executives said in a conference call with reporters.
The transaction highlights BTG Pactual's big bet on
commercial real estate in Brazil, where investors such as Sam
Zell's Equity International and real estate investment trust
Hines have banked sizzling gains through the development and
sale of warehouses, office compounds and shopping malls.
BR Properties, founded in 2006 by a group of private equity
investors led by GP Investments GPIV11.SA, the largest Latin
American buyout firm, will have over 10 billion reais ($5.8
billion) in property holdings when the deal closes.
"The bigger operation from this combined portfolio will
give us leverage to continue making major acquisitions," said
Claudio Bruni, chief executive of BR Properties, in the call.
"The combination is giving us a backlog of projects that is
simply hard to match."
The acquisition of WTorre Properties comes as BR Properties
expands through acquisitions in the commercial real estate
market, where demand for new office space and warehouses
continues to outpace project launches.
Lack of office space in Brazil's main cities should keep
demand high and continue to be a key driver of growth, Goldman
Sachs Group analyst Leonardo Zambolin said in a recent report.
According to real estate consultancy firm CB Richard Ellis,
about 400,000 squared meters of new office space will be
delivered in 2012, of which about one-quarter already has a
rental contract signed. This compares to about an estimate of
280,000 squared meters this year.
Shares of BR Properties fell 2.2 percent on Wednesday to
17.25 reais and were down about 4 percent this year.
STRUGGLING GIANT
BTG Pactual [BTG.UL], the largest independent investment
bank in Brazil, bought a controlling stake in WTorre Properties
after the latter's parent company, WTorre Emprendimentos, faced
financial difficulties.
WTorre Emprendimentos, which in recent years underwent fast
growth after overseeing the construction of Banco Santander
Brasil's (SANB11.SA) Sao Paulo headquarters, parks and other
commercial works, suspended an initial public offering late
last year.
Similar plans by WTorre's founding partner Walter Torre to
attract strategic partners and raise fresh funds by using
assets as collateral did not take off.
Partners at WTorre will hold 8.4 percent of BR Properties
under terms of the deal, the filing said.
Recently, Brazil's second-biggest homebuilder Cyrela
(CYRE3.SA) and other construction companies have faced a
decline in demand for new homes, tougher financing conditions
and difficulties trying to offload inventory.