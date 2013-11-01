Bruker Corp cuts forecast due to weak demand in microelectronics

Nov 1 Bruker Corp, a maker of
scientific instruments, cut its full-year forecast after
reporting lower-than-expected quarterly results, partly due to
weak demand from microelectronics customers.
The company's shares fell as much as 13 percent in early
trading on the Nasdaq on Friday.
Bruker also said it would cut 150 jobs in its X-ray
instruments business. This represents 2 percent of its global
workforce of 6,400, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The significant weakness in industrial end markets is a bit
of a surprise as the company had previously anticipated a
second-half recovery in industrial markets and a strong fourth
quarter," Wells Fargo analyst Tim Evan wrote in a note.
Bruker lowered its full-year earnings forecast to 72-76
cents per share from 80-83 cents.
The company said it now expected 2013 revenue to be flat or
fall by 1 percent. Bruker had earlier forecast a 2-3 percent
revenue growth.
"Third-quarter performance is consistent with our view that
the company still lacks visibility into its business,
confounding its ability to provide accurate guidance," Evans
said.
Bruker's earnings were 20 cents per share, excluding items.
Analysts on average expected 22 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell about 2 percent to $439 million, much below the
average analyst estimate of $452.4 million.
Sales in the company's superconductors manufacturing
business fell 27 percent.
Bruker shares were down 6 percent at $19.25.