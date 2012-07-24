UPDATE 1-Bruker Corp results hit by Europe woes

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.11-$0.13 vs est $0.21
* Sees Q2 rev $420 mln vs est $434.5 mln
* Will announce Q2 result on July 31
July 24 Life sciences tool maker Bruker Corporation reported preliminary earnings that fell well short of analysts' estimates on a weaker euro and softening customer demand in Europe.
Makers of life sciences tools have been under pressure lately both from a slowing global economy and from reduced government spending, critical to their biggest customers -- educational institutes and research organizations.
Rival Water Corp also reported revenue that missed Wall Street estimates, but better cost management resulted in a second-quarter profit that was mostly in-line with expectations.
Bruker expects to earn between 5 cents to 7 cents per share in the second quarter, on revenue of $420 million. Excluding items, the company sees earnings between 11 cents to 13 cents per share.
Analysts on average expect earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $434.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Bruker, which provides scientific instruments and solutions for molecular and materials research, as well as for industrial and applied analysis, will announce second-quarter results on July 31.
Shares of the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company closed at $13.36 on Monday on the Nasdaq. Milford, Massachusetts-based Waters' shares closed at $75.59 on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.