公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 15日 星期三 22:53 BJT

Brunel makes minor changes to 2011, 2012 results

AMSTERDAM May 15 Dutch specialist staffing firm Brunel said on Wednesday it had restated its results for 2011 and 2012, reflecting irregularities at its U.S. office which it disclosed in March.

Following the minor restatements, Brunel reported an operating profit of 69.95 million euros in 2012, an increase of 14.9 percent from 2011.

The company said on March 1 it had found evidence of fraud at its Houston, Texas, office, forcing it to take a 9.7 million euro charge.

Investigations by the firm and KPMG confirmed the initial findings, Brunel said on Wednesday, adding that the irregularities were "an isolated incident and entirely attributable to a single employee."
