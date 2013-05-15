Brunel makes minor changes to 2011, 2012 results

AMSTERDAM May 15 Dutch specialist staffing firm
Brunel said on Wednesday it had restated its results
for 2011 and 2012, reflecting irregularities at its U.S. office
which it disclosed in March.
Following the minor restatements, Brunel reported an
operating profit of 69.95 million euros in 2012, an increase of
14.9 percent from 2011.
The company said on March 1 it had found evidence of fraud
at its Houston, Texas, office, forcing it to take a 9.7 million
euro charge.
Investigations by the firm and KPMG confirmed the initial
findings, Brunel said on Wednesday, adding that the
irregularities were "an isolated incident and entirely
attributable to a single employee."