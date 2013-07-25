版本:
Brunswick posts lower quarterly profit

CHICAGO, July 25 Brunswick Corp posted lower quarterly earnings on Thursday, as a series of one-time charges offset a small improvement in sales of its recreational boats and marine engines.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company, which also makes fitness equipment and pool tables, reported a second-quarter profit from continuing operations of $79.3 million, or 85 cents a share, down from $94.0 million, or $1.03, a share a year before.

The results were pulled down by a flurry of one-time restructuring-, tax- and debt-related charges.

Sales rose 4 percent to $1.1 billion.
