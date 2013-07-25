Brunswick posts lower quarterly profit

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
CHICAGO, July 25 Brunswick Corp posted lower quarterly earnings on Thursday, as a series of one-time charges offset a small improvement in sales of its recreational boats and marine engines.
The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company, which also makes fitness equipment and pool tables, reported a second-quarter profit from continuing operations of $79.3 million, or 85 cents a share, down from $94.0 million, or $1.03, a share a year before.
The results were pulled down by a flurry of one-time restructuring-, tax- and debt-related charges.
Sales rose 4 percent to $1.1 billion.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.