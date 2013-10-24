Brunswick posts higher profit, raises full-year forecast

Oct 24 Brunswick Corp on Thursday posted
higher quarterly profit as an increase in sales of its marine
engines and personal fitness machines offset soft demand for its
boats and its bowling and billiards equipment.
The Lake Forest, Illinois-based maker of a variety of
recreational products reported a third-quarter profit from
continuing operations of $57.4 million, or 61 cents a share, up
from $22.5 million, or 24 cents a share, a year before.
Sales rose 2 percent to $892.4 million.
Brunswick also raised its full-year forecast for earnings
from continuing operations to a range of $2.65 a share to $2.70
a share, up from a previous forecast of $2.55 to $2.65.
In morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Brunswick
shares were down 2.3 percent at $43.36.