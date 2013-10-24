Brunswick posts higher profit, raises full-year forecast

Oct 24 Brunswick Corp on Thursday posted higher quarterly profit as an increase in sales of its marine engines and personal fitness machines offset soft demand for its boats and its bowling and billiards equipment.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based maker of a variety of recreational products reported a third-quarter profit from continuing operations of $57.4 million, or 61 cents a share, up from $22.5 million, or 24 cents a share, a year before.

Sales rose 2 percent to $892.4 million.

Brunswick also raised its full-year forecast for earnings from continuing operations to a range of $2.65 a share to $2.70 a share, up from a previous forecast of $2.55 to $2.65.

In morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Brunswick shares were down 2.3 percent at $43.36.