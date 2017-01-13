版本:
India's BSE sets $198 mln IPO for Jan 23-25

MUMBAI Jan 13 BSE Ltd has set its initial public offering for Jan. 23-25, according to a filing from India's second-biggest exchange, in a listing that bankers say could raise around 13.5 billion rupees ($198 million).

More than 300 shareholders in BSE, including Singapore Exchange and a Citigroup unit, will sell up to 15.4 million shares with a face value of 2 rupees each, according to its red herring prospectus filed with regulators.

The shares are expected to list on rival National Stock Exchange, on or around Feb. 3, BSE said in the filing.

BSE's listing would come ahead of the National Stock Exchange, which filed for an IPO late last month with bankers saying it could raise as much as $1 billion. ($1 = 68.2429 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
