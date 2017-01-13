India's BSE sets $198 mln IPO for Jan 23-25

BRIEF-WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16 in debut vs IPO price of $17/share
* WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $17.00 per share
MUMBAI Jan 13 BSE Ltd has set its initial public offering for Jan. 23-25, according to a filing from India's second-biggest exchange, in a listing that bankers say could raise around 13.5 billion rupees ($198 million).
More than 300 shareholders in BSE, including Singapore Exchange and a Citigroup unit, will sell up to 15.4 million shares with a face value of 2 rupees each, according to its red herring prospectus filed with regulators.
The shares are expected to list on rival National Stock Exchange, on or around Feb. 3, BSE said in the filing.
BSE's listing would come ahead of the National Stock Exchange, which filed for an IPO late last month with bankers saying it could raise as much as $1 billion. ($1 = 68.2429 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Fed comments on rate caution helps CEE assets * Warsaw leads stock gains, JSW and PGNiG Q1 results help * Hungarian bond sale draws strong demand on IRS announcement (Adds Polish central bank governor comments, Hungarian bond auction results) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 25 Warsaw led Central European equities higher on Thursday as emerging market stocks firmed after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a cautious approach to rate hikes and Polish energy firms P
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt to expand its business into packaging and forest products, sending Tembec's shares to a five-year high on Thursday.