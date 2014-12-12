版本:
BRIEF-BSG Resources seeks judicial review against SFO director, Home Dept State Secy

Dec 12 BSG Resources:

* Has submitted an application for a judicial review at UK High Court against director of Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and Secretary of State for Home Department

* Grounds of judicial review are that decisions to accede to Guinean requests for assistance were unlawful

* In acceding to request for assistance, SFO and SSHD would facilitate investigation brought in bad faith for political reasons (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
