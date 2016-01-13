J.Safra Sarasin to buy BSI from BTG Pactual - Handelszeitung

ZURICH Jan 13 Swiss private bank J. Safra
Sarasin has agreed to buy Ticino-based private bank BSI from
Brazil's BTG Pactual, Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung
said on its website on Wednesday.
"Seller BTG Pactual has found an agreement with Basel-based
private bank J.Safra Sarasin. Julius Baer was also interested,
but withdrew from the negotiations," Handelszeitung said,
quoting "senior sources".
The newspaper said it did not have information on the
purchase price.
Reuters reported last month that the embattled Brazilian
investment bank had decided to dispose of BSI as part of a
strategy to sell assets and cut debt.
