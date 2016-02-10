BSI sells remaining stake in B-Source to Avaloq

UPDATE 2-BOJ's Kuroda says closely watching Trump's policy moves
* Says Japanese monetary easing to continue (Adds comments on Japan)
ZURICH Feb 10 Swiss private bank BSI is selling its remaining 49 percent stake in B-Source to banking software company Avaloq, BSI said on Wednesday.
BSI, owned by Brazil's BTG Pactual, is not disclosing the price of the sale of B-Source, a business process and IT outsourcing provider for banks and the financial industry.
BSI said it originally sold a 51 percent stake of B-Source to Avaloq in 2011, with an option for Avaloq to eventually buy the remaining stake. (Reporting by John Miller)
* Says Japanese monetary easing to continue (Adds comments on Japan)
LONDON, Jan 19 Zurich Insurance said on Thursday it expects to cut 240 jobs in Britain following the merger last year of its UK life and general insurance businesses into one division.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 The New York Stock Exchange has waived the first partial year of annual listing fees for companies that transfer their stock to the Big Board from another exchange, a move that could help it poach more companies from rival Nasdaq.