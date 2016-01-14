UPDATE 2-Swiss bank BancaStato makes a play for BTG Pactual's BSI

(Adds statements by BancaStato, BTG Pactual; refiled to fix
By Joshua Franklin and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
BERNE/SAO PAULO Jan 14 Switzerland's BancaStato
has emerged as a prospective buyer of BSI, the Swiss private
bank bought last year for $1.3 billion by Brazil's embattled
Grupo BTG Pactual SA, while bigger rival Julius Baer
suggested it would not be bidding.
BTG Pactual has been selling various assets to raise cash
and restore investor confidence after billionaire founder André
Esteves was arrested in November in connection with a corruption
probe in Brazil.
On Thursday Banca dello Stato del Cantone Ticino
(BancaStato) said it was making a non-binding offer for BSI in
partnership with two other parties.
"BancaStato sent a non-binding letter of intent for the
acquisition of the capital stock of BSI SA. Given its scope, the
transaction is coordinated with two important partners, and the
bank has informed the State Council of the steps taken," said
the bank, which like BSI is based in the Italian-speaking
southern Swiss state of Ticino.
A statement on its website called the step "an excellent
investment opportunity that is of interest to the whole
financial sector and the state can avoid the dismemberment of
BSI SA".
BTG Pactual said earlier that its board had authorised a
potential sale of BSI after unidentified third parties expressed
an interest in acquiring it but could not be certain a deal
would be done.
The news came just after Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris
Collardi sought to dampen speculation that his bank was in the
hunt.
"I just refer back to the only ever comment I made about
this, we are not really interested," Collardi told reporters on
Thursday on the sidelines of a private banking news conference.
"It is always the same. Everybody talks to us about anything
that is for sale. And even if we say we are not really
interested we are always rumoured to be interested."
On Wednesday Safra Group, the company running the
investments of Lebanese-Brazilian billionaire Joseph Safra, had
also said it had no plans to bid for BSI, rebutting a newspaper
report that a deal was imminent.
Reuters reported last month that Credit Suisse Group AG
, Julius Baer, Safra Sarasin and China's Fosun
International were among private banking firms
interested in buying BSI.
BAER'S U.S. TAX SETTLEMENT
On other matters, Collardi told reporters that a final
resolution of the Zurich-based bank's U.S. tax case was "weeks
and not months" away.
Late last year Baer reached an agreement in principle with
U.S. authorities to settle an investigation into allegations it
helped wealthy American clients evade taxes.
"We're now waiting to be able to go over and to have the
closing signing procedure. I'm not expecting now to have another
round of negotiations or anything. It's pretty final."
