2014年 8月 5日

BRIEF-BSI SA reports H1 net profit of CHF 62.6 million

Aug 5 BSI SA (IPO-BSISA.S): * Says H1 net profit, at CHF 62.6 million, was up 72.9% on the

CHF 36.2 million posted in the first half of 2013 * Says H1 assets under management up at CHF 91.4 billion * Says H1 interest income fell by 3.5% to CHF 95.4 million, while

revenue from operations grew by 3. 1% to CHF 261.1 million * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/UQvJVK] * Further company coverage
