BSI Singapore's interim CEO Raj Sriram to leave bank

* Novartis CEO Jimenez tells CNBC there is going to be downward pressure on pharma prices
SINGAPORE, April 26 Swiss bank BSI said Raj Sriram, the interim CEO of its Singapore unit, would leave the bank and Renato Cohn, member of BSI's group executive board, would become acting CEO.
"Raj will guarantee a smooth handover to Renato in the upcoming weeks and will leave the bank accordingly," BSI said in a statement received by Reuters on Tuesday. It said Sriram will take a break from his professional career.
BSI was recently sold by Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA to EFG International AG. Sriram's exit follows a March announcement that the head of BSI's Asia business, Hanspeter Brunner, would retire from the bank. Sriram was then given responsibility of the Singapore business.
BSI's Singapore unit has been in the spotlight in recent months after one of its bankers came under a criminal probe related to a money laundering investigation linked to Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
MOSCOW, Jan 18 The acquisition of a 19.5 percent stake in Russia's Rosneft oil firm was paid for by foreign companies, Tass news agency quoted Andrei Kostin, Chief Executive of Russian state lender VTB, as saying on Wednesday.