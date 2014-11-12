BRIEF-BSkyB completes acquisitions of Sky Italia, 89.71 pct of Sky Deutschland

Nov 12 Bskyb
* BSkyB completes acquisitions
* Company has acquired 89.71 pct of share capital of Sky
Deutschland, with 87.45 pct acquired through offer process and
balance acquired subsequent to close of offer acceptance period
on 3 November 2014
* Acquisition of 87.45 pct of Sky Deutschland through offer
process was for a total consideration of eur 5.50 billion
(representing eur 6.75 per share), with a further 2.26 pct being
acquired at an average price of eur 6.20 per share, amounting to
eur 5.63 billion in aggregate
* Acquisition of Sky Italia was for a total consideration of
2.45 billion pounds, satisfied by approximately 2.07 billion
pounds in cash and balance through transfer to 21st Century Fox
of BSkyB's 21 pct stake in national geographic channel
international
