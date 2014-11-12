BRIEF-BSkyB completes acquisitions of Sky Italia, 89.71 pct of Sky Deutschland

Nov 12 Bskyb

* BSkyB completes acquisitions

* Company has acquired 89.71 pct of share capital of Sky Deutschland, with 87.45 pct acquired through offer process and balance acquired subsequent to close of offer acceptance period on 3 November 2014

* Acquisition of 87.45 pct of Sky Deutschland through offer process was for a total consideration of eur 5.50 billion (representing eur 6.75 per share), with a further 2.26 pct being acquired at an average price of eur 6.20 per share, amounting to eur 5.63 billion in aggregate

* Acquisition of Sky Italia was for a total consideration of 2.45 billion pounds, satisfied by approximately 2.07 billion pounds in cash and balance through transfer to 21st Century Fox of BSkyB's 21 pct stake in national geographic channel international Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: