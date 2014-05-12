21st Century Fox notes previous talks on Sky assets, but no agreement reached

LONDON May 12 Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox
said on Monday that it had held numerous talks about
combining the Sky-branded European satellite platforms in
Britain, Germany and Italy, but it noted that no agreement had
ever been reached.
"Over the years we've had numerous internal discussions
regarding the organizational and ownership structure of the
European Sky-branded satellite platforms," the company said in a
statement.
"From time to time these conversations have included BSkyB,
however no agreement between the parties has ever been reached."
Earlier on Monday, British Sky Broadcasting said it
was in early talks with 21st Century Fox over the possible
acquisition of its pay-TV assets in Germany and Italy, Sky
Deutschland and Sky Italia, confirming weekend
reports.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Brenda Goh)