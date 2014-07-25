BSkyB to pay $8 billion to create Sky Europe

LONDON, July 25 Britain's BSkyB has
agreed to pay around 4.9 billion pounds ($8.3 billion) to buy
Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV assets in Germany and Italy, responding
to the slowing growth at home with a deal to create a European
powerhouse.
It will pay for the deal with cash, debt and by a placing of
shares that represents around 10 percent of the firm's issued
share capital.
BSkyB said under the deal with Murdoch's 21st Century Fox
, it would pay 2.45 billion pounds for Sky Italia and
2.9 billion pounds for Fox's 57 percent stake in Sky Deutschland
to create a combined group with nearly 20 million customers.
The payment for Sky Italia will be made up of cash and
BSkyB's stake in the National Geographic Channel.
($1 = 0.5885 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)