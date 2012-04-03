UPDATE 3-BSkyB Chairman James Murdoch quits

* Murdoch says does not want hacking scandal to damage BSkyB
* Decision ahead of crucial parliamentary report
* Investors welcome move
By Kate Holton and Georgina Prodhan
LONDON, April 3 James Murdoch resigned as
chairman of BSkyB on Tuesday to prevent his links to a
phone-hacking scandal that has convulsed his father Rupert's
media empire undermining the pay TV group, whose broadcast
licence is under scrutiny in Britain.
"I am aware that my role as Chairman could become a
lightning rod for BSkyB and I believe that my resignation will
help to ensure that there is no false conflation with events at
a separate organisation," Murdoch said.
The 39-year-old is a previous chairman of News
International, News Corp's British newspaper arm that
was the publisher of the News of the World tabloid at the heart
of the scandal before it was shut down last year.
"As attention continues to be paid to past events at News
International, I am determined that the interests of BSkyB
should not be undermined by matters outside the scope of this
Company," Murdoch wrote in a letter to the BSkyB board.
His conduct is under scrutiny by a powerful parliamentary
committee that is expected to deliver a critical report soon, as
well as by the UK TV regulator and a judge-led inquiry into
press ethics.
The regulator, Ofcom, has been investigating whether BSkyB
is a "fit and proper" owner of a broadcast licence given its
close relationship with Murdoch and its 39 percent owner News
Corp.
Murdoch arrived at News International after the
phone-hacking had died down but has been criticised for failing
to uncover the scale of the wrongdoing.
He will remain on the board and will be replaced as chairman
by Nicholas Ferguson, who was previously deputy chairman and
senior non-executive director.
Investors and analysts welcomed the move, although they said
they had no complaints about Murdoch's conduct at BSkyB, where
he proved himself as a talented executive in his own right in
his previous role as CEO.
"I have no particular axe to grind about James Murdoch,
but... at least it would remove some uncertainty from the stock.
Investors could get back to focusing on the company's business
rather than its corporate governance issues," said a UK-based
top 30 BSkyB investor who asked not to be named.
Thomas Eagan, a U.S.-based analyst with Canaccord Genuity,
said: "I think it makes it easier for News Corp to pass the fit
and proper test and it is a gesture made by Sky and News Corp
for them to keep their licence."
POLITICAL CONNECTIONS
After long denying that phone-hacking was institutionalised
at the News of the World, the tabloid eventually admitted last
year it had hacked into the phones of a murdered schoolgirl and
British war dead as well as politicians and celebrities in its
search for ever more-sensational front-page stories.
The affair rocked the British newspaper establishment,
politicians and police, as links were exposed between the
powerful Murdoch press, Prime Minister David Cameron and senior
police officers, two of whom resigned.
Cameron was forced to accept the resignation of his
spokesman, ex-News of the World editor Andy Coulson, and was
cornered by opposition leaders newly emboldened to challenge
Rupert Murdoch's long-established influence over the government.
James Murdoch has continued to plead his innocence but the
ongoing investigations have severely dented his chances of
inheriting his father's media empire, once thought to be his for
the taking.
"You've got to see whether he can really seal himself off
from any further criticism," said media commentator Roy
Greenslade, a former Murdoch editor, adding that investigations
by U.S. authorities would be key.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is examining whether
phone-hacking occurred inside the United States, and the company
could potentially also be accused of bribery offences in Britain
under the U.S. Foreign and Corrupt Practices Act.
As well as an investigation into phone-hacking, British
police are also probing allegations of bribery and computer
hacking by News International.
Murdoch, who was previously chief executive of BSkyB, was
dealt a heavy blow in November when more than 40 percent of the
company's independent shareholders failed to back his
re-election as chairman.
Since then he has stood down from his board positions at
News Corp's British newspaper arm, as well as from the boards of
other companies, and moved to the United States to take up his
new role running international pay-TV.
Greenslade said the multiple investigations into News
International and its executives, with both James and Rupert
Murdoch expected to be hauled in front of a judge-led inquiry in
the coming weeks, had likely prompted James's departure.
"I do think the Leveson inquiry, Commons Select Committee
report and the Ofcom fit and proper test are a triple whammy. He
really must have known it was better to go sooner rather than
later," he said.
The chairman of the parliamentary select committee, John
Whittingdale, told Reuters that James Murdoch had not seen its
forthcoming report.
"We have not given wind to anybody of what might be in the
report," he said, adding that the removal of Murdoch as chairman
of BSkyB would allow the successful pay-TV group to distance
itself from the wider problems at News Corp.