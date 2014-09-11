EU regulators clear BSkyB's $9 bln German, Italian pay-TV deals

BRIEF-Condor Resources provides update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C.
* Condor Resources Inc.: update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C., shares for debt settlement
BRUSSELS, Sept 11 European Union antitrust regulators approved on Thursday British broadcaster BSkyB's planned $9 billion takeover of Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, which will make it the biggest pay-TV provider in Europe.
The deal is the latest example of traditional entertainment companies reinforcing their operations to compete against more agile Internet rivals.
The merged company will have operations in Britain, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy. Sky Italia is Italy's biggest pay-TV operator while Sky Deutschland has seen strong growth.
"The Commission found that the transaction would not lead to any material overlaps in the parties' activities, as they are mainly active in different national markets," the EU competition authority said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)
* Condor Resources Inc.: update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C., shares for debt settlement
April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: NORTH KOREA South Korea says it is on heightened alert ahead of another important anniversary in North Korea, with a large concentration of military hardware amassed on both sides of the border amid concerns about a new nuclear test by Pyongyang. SYRIA Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria has dispersed its warplanes in recent days and that it retains chemi
* Shares hit record high at $128.30 (Adds details from CFO interview; Updates shares)