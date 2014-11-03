Aetna buys exchange technology company Bswift for $400 mln

Nov 3 Aetna Inc said on Monday it would
buy Bswift, a software and technology services company that
administers public and private health insurance exchanges for
consumers and employees, for $400 million.
Aetna, the third largest U.S. health insurer, has placed big
bets on the expansion of both public and private exchanges. It
sells insurance in 18 states on the public exchanges created
under the U.S. healthcare reform law.
Aetna has also created its own private exchange and
participates in those run by other companies, such as ones run
by benefits administration companies Mercer International Inc
and Aon Hewitt, part of AON Plc.
"Bswift's technology platform will provide Aetna with the
capability to deliver a new private-exchange offering for
employers of all sizes where the focus is on helping people
easily choose a plan," Aetna Chief Executive Officer Mark
Bertolini said in a statement.
Bswift is based in Chicago and partly owned by private
equity firm Great Hill Partners. It will become an Aetna unit.
