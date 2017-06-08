BT to drop auditors PwC, hire KPMG

June 8 Britain's BT said on Thursday it
would drop PricewaterhouseCoopers(PwC), its auditors since 1984,
in favour of KPMG after an evaluation done following BT's Italy
accounting scandal revealed "areas for improvement" for PwC.
BT stunned the market in January when it said a complex
accounting scandal in Italy had blown a 530 million pound ($665
million) hole in its accounts.
The scandal compounded a slowdown in its British government
work and forced BT to cut its forecasts for the next two years.
In its annual report, Britain's biggest telecoms company
said it was accelerating the audit tender process to appoint new
auditors for the financial year 2018/19 after conducting an
internal review and shareholder surveys. (bit.ly/2qB8Ryq)
After PwC completes its audit of BT's accounts for the
current financial year, KPMG will be appointed as auditor
subject to approval by shareholders at the company's 2018 AGM,
BT said.
(Reporting by Rahul B and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing
by Jason Neely)