UPDATE 2-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control

LONDON Jan 27 BT boss Gavin Patterson
said an Italian accounting scandal that has convulsed the
telecoms group was now under control as he sought to reassure
investors who were, he added, rightly angry at one of Britain's
biggest companies.
BT stunned investors on Tuesday when it said a complex
accounting scandal in Italy had blown a 530 million pound
($665.36 million) blackhole in its accounts, while demand from
the British government had slowed, forcing it to cut profit
targets for the next two years.
Reporting third-quarter results on Friday, an under-fire
Patterson acknowledged that shareholders were unhappy but said
they must not lose sight of the fact that its core consumer
business was operating well.
"Frankly I am angry that the integrity of BT has been
undermined by the wrongdoing of a few individuals in one part of
the business," he said. "The situation is now under control, we
have already appointed new management and as you would expect we
are proactively providing assistance for the Italian
authorities."
In results overshadowed by the profit warning on Tuesday
that wiped out a fifth of its market value, the group said it
had added 83,000 broadband customers in its third quarter, while
260,000 switched to faster fibre connections.
Its shares were down 0.5 percent early on Friday.
BT said 276,000 customers signed up for monthly contracts at
EE, the mobile market leader, while churn, or the number of
people leaving the network, was low at 1.1 percent.
"We mustn't lose sight of the fact that BT is in good health
overall," Patterson said.
The firm also said it was confident it could reach an
agreement with regulator Ofcom over how the company runs the
national broadband network, seeking to resolve a long-running
battle that has preoccupied the company and the wider sector in
Britain.
He said changes he had already made in how the unit was
managed within BT could "form the basis for a fair,
proportionate and sustainable settlement".
BT said profit before tax was down 37 percent in the third
quarter, at 526 million pounds.
($1 = 0.7971 pounds)
