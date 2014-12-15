BT chooses EE over O2 in 12.5 bln stg mobile deal

LONDON Dec 15 Britain's BT has entered
into exclusive talks with Orange and Deutsche Telekom
to buy EE for 12.5 billion pounds ($19.6 billion),
opting for the country's biggest mobile operator over rival
suitor, Telefonica's O2.
BT had been in talks with Telefonica and EE's owners since
late November about a deal to buy one of the operators, putting
the British telecom firm in an unusually strong position to
secure a deal to take it back into the consumer mobile market.
BT said that if the deal completes Deutsche Telekom would
hold a 12 percent stake in BT and would be entitled to appoint
one board member, whereas Orange would hold a 4 percent stake.
The French and German companies each owned 50 percent of EE.
($1 = 0.6389 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)