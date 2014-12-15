版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 16日 星期二 01:11 BJT

BT chooses EE over O2 in 12.5 bln stg mobile deal

LONDON Dec 15 Britain's BT has entered into exclusive talks with Orange and Deutsche Telekom to buy EE for 12.5 billion pounds ($19.6 billion), opting for the country's biggest mobile operator over rival suitor, Telefonica's O2.

BT had been in talks with Telefonica and EE's owners since late November about a deal to buy one of the operators, putting the British telecom firm in an unusually strong position to secure a deal to take it back into the consumer mobile market.

BT said that if the deal completes Deutsche Telekom would hold a 12 percent stake in BT and would be entitled to appoint one board member, whereas Orange would hold a 4 percent stake. The French and German companies each owned 50 percent of EE.

($1 = 0.6389 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐