Resurgent BT comes back to haunt old rival Vodafone

LONDON Dec 16 BT's move to buy mobile
operator EE is expected to put the former state-owned telecoms
giant back in pole position as fixed line and mobile services
converge, forcing rivals such as Vodafone to make costly
moves of their own to keep up.
BT on Monday entered into exclusive talks with the owners of
EE, Orange and Deutsche Telekom, after
playing them off for weeks against rival suitor, Telefonica
, showing the power the 168-year-old fixed-line operator
now wields with its vision of providing a unified fixed and
mobile broadband Internet service.
With companies looking to offer bundles of mobile and fixed
line broadband, telephony and pay-TV services from one provider,
BT is seen as best placed to prosper with its planned
fixed-mobile services spiced up with exclusive TV content such
as Premier League soccer games.
The EE move also revives BT's rivalry with Vodafone which
dates back to when they were the two biggest names in British
telecoms until a heavily indebted BT dropped out of the mobile
market in 2001.
The prospect of a BT which has since been emboldened by the
success of its broadband strategy now jumping into top spot in
the mobile market has already caused Vodafone to review its
strategic options, including whether it should buy cable
operator Liberty Global.
Meanwhile Hutchison Whampoa, the owner of Three,
the smallest of Britain's four mobile network operators, has
been contemplating making a bid for O2 if BT doesn't buy it,
sources familiar with the matter have said.
"BT have done a fantastic job in the last five years," a
neutral telecoms industry executive said, of a group which was
still on its knees in 2008 and 2009 with two major profit
warnings.
"Vodafone could have taken its time, over the next three to
five years, (to buy or build its own fixed-line network) but
with BT buying a mobile business they're going to have to do
something pretty quickly now."
The fight is likely to play out not only in the hunt for
customers, but also potentially in the push for content and in
the offices of the competition regulator, where BT's rivals are
seen likely to argue that it is gaining too great an advantage.
"We will follow whatever they (BT) do and the level of
aggressiveness in their pricing," Vodafone's chief executive
Vittorio Colao told reporters recently.
"If they come harsh on mobile, we will come harsh too."
BETTER TO BUY
But having made it known earlier this year that it was going
ahead with its "inside out" strategy of launching a hybrid,
fixed-mobile consumer service in 2015 that combines fibre
broadband, wi-fi and 4G cellular elements, BT now finds itself
spoilt for choice in buying a complete mobile network.
"(It) makes a lot of sense," said investment firm and BT
shareholder Woodford Investment.
"Free cash flow prospects should ultimately be far more
robust from the enlarged entity, less reliant on price increases
and cost rationalisation, with the focus moving to meaningful
growth from a cross-selling strategy."
By once again owning both mobile and fixed infrastructure,
it will now be able to target those EE customers who do not
already take fixed line broadband from BT.
Vodafone has already said it will launch its own consumer
broadband and TV service next year, relying in part on its Cable
& Wireless fixed line network and, like other rivals, on the BT
network to reach customers in their homes.
But breaking into the highly competitive home broadband
sector will be tough.
"With (Liberty's) Virgin, BT, Sky and TalkTalk
that broadband market is very stitched up and it's
going to be very difficult for anybody else to get a toe in the
water," the industry executive said.
Vodafone already has a content partnership with Sky
, enabling its mobile customers to access sports and
other programming, and this could be extended to be a part of
Vodafone's new broadband service.
However, Vodafone's acquisition of cable networks in Spain
and Germany has prompted speculation as to whether it should buy
also buy a similar asset in Britain.
But media reports in late November that Vodafone was
actively looking at a deal to buy Liberty, Europe's leading
cable operator with a likely price tag of around $90 billion,
sent Vodafone's share price sliding.
"Convergence is going to happen and they've got to be ready
for it," one of Vodafone's 15 biggest shareholders told Reuters.
"(But) I think shareholders would really struggle with a
Liberty deal. The only realistic option ... is to try and do it
organically and that's not a great option either. To me that
feels like the only palatable option, the least worst option."
