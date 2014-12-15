BT to enter exclusive talks with EE owners-sources

LONDON Dec 15 BT is expected to enter exclusive talks with the owners of EE, Orange and Deutsche Telekom, about buying Britain's biggest mobile network operator, three sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

BT has been in talks with both EE's owners and O2-owner Telefonica since late November about a deal to buy one of the operators, putting the British telecom firm in an unusually strong position to secure a good deal.

One person familiar with the situation said the deal would cost around 12 billion pounds ($18.8 billion) in cash and shares.

All parties declined to comment.

