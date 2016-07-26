UPDATE 3-BT avoids break-up with plan to run network arm separately

* BT avoids break-up after year-long investigation
By Kate Holton
LONDON, July 26 Britain's biggest telecoms
operator BT avoided being broken up on Tuesday when the
regulator proposed putting the firm's network into a legally
separate company within the wider group in a bid to improve
broadband coverage.
Britain currently ranks favourably with its European peers
in terms of broadband speeds and costs, but with much of the
infrastructure based on BT's copper network, the regulator fears
the world's fifth-largest economy will fall behind unless it
upgrades to fibre.
Plans set out on Tuesday by Ofcom are designed to improve
the running of the BT Openreach network and incentivise both BT
and its rivals to invest in new infrastructure to enable Britain
to be able to compete with the likes of South Korea and Japan.
They are also designed to address years of industry
complaints that BT runs the national network to its own benefit
- ploughing profits from the division into boosting BT's
consumer broadband and TV offering - at the expense of the
network and the smaller competitors who rely on it to offer
services.
"I think BT's Openreach network has not done a good enough
job on customer service," Ofcom Chief Executive Sharon White
told reporters. "Today is as much about ensuring that the
investments that happen in this country aren't just about
serving BT Retail, it's about serving all customers."
BT rivals which rely on Openreach had called for BT to be
broken up, but in its findings Ofcom said one of the biggest
obstacles to a full separation was the BT pension scheme, one of
the largest in the country.
BT, the 170-year-old former monopoly that leads the market
in mobile and fixed-line telecoms, said it agreed to most of
Ofcom's proposals but needed to hammer out the finer details of
how the separation would affect asset allocations and staffing.
Analysts said the proposals were unlikely to increase costs
or damage profits at BT in the short term and the firm's share
price rose 4 percent on the news.
Under the plans, the BT Openreach division will be placed in
a legally separate company, with an independent board taking
control of its budget, staff and customer relations.
A majority of non-executive directors, including the
chairman, will be appointed and removed by BT in consultation
with Ofcom. When making decisions on large scale investments,
the board will also be obliged to consult formerly with
customers such as Sky and TalkTalk, who
compete with BT in offering telephony, broadband and TV.
FULL SEPARATION
The aim is to make Openreach more independent, enabling it
to make investments that work for all operators, without
incurring the cost and disruption that would come from a full
separation.
As a legally separate company, with its own 'Articles of
Association', Openreach and its directors would be required to
make decisions in the interests of all Openreach's customers,
and to promote the success of the company.
"If it cannot achieve this, Ofcom will reconsider whether BT
and Openreach should be split into two entirely separate
companies, under different ownership," the regulator said.
BT's rivals said the proposal went some way to addressing
their concerns but they were disappointed that Ofcom had not
pursued a full separation.
"BT has an abysmal track record in building the kind of
gigabit-capable fibre-optic networks expanding rapidly across
Europe and beyond, setting itself mediocre goals which it then
repeatedly fails to deliver," said Vodafone UK Chief Executive
Jeroen Hoencamp.
"Legal separation of Openreach from BT is an important step
forward in helping to address those deficiencies."
Around 2.4 million homes in Britain cannot get a minimum 10
megabits-a-second broadband service and only 2 percent of the
country has the gold standard of a fibre connection which runs
all the way into the premises (FTTP).
BT had shied away from FTTP, saying it could squeeze faster
speeds out of its copper connections into homes and premises
with its G.fast technology that will reach speeds of 500MbPs in
the next few years.
"BT will retain control over the overall budget for
Openreach and it appears that it will be able to recoup any
costs associated with the reorganisation," said Andrew Hogley,
an analyst at Mirabaud.
"Longer term, BT Retail should have no strategic advantage
versus Sky and TalkTalk in terms of its relationship with
Openreach. This may have an impact but ... we expect these to be
modest."
The regulator will now launch a consultation until Oct. 4 to
get the opinions of everyone in the sector, including BT and its
rivals.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Sarah Young and Susan
Fenton)