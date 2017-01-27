BT Europe head leaves after accounting scandal, Italy head appointed

LONDON Jan 27 BT's head of continental
Europe, Corrado Sciolla, is leaving the company after it
revealed an accounting scandal at its Italian operation, the
company said on Friday.
"Corrado is leaving the business, this happened on his
watch," the company said.
BT stunned investors earlier this week when it took a 530
million pound writedown of its Italian unit, saying that an
accounting scandal at the business was far bigger than first
realised.
A person familiar with the situation also said that BT was
set to appoint Andrea Bono, currently running its Switzerland
operations, to become its chief executive of the Italian unit.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)