UPDATE 1-Italian accounting errors force BT to warn on 2017 and 2018 profit

By Kate Holton
LONDON Jan 24 Britain's BT cut its
revenue, earnings and free cash flow forecasts for 2017 and 2018
on Tuesday after finding that inappropriate accounting behaviour
in its Italian business went far deeper than previously thought.
BT, which had revealed an initial investigation into
historical accounting practices in Italy in October, said a
review had found a complex set of improper sales, purchase and
leasing transactions.
As a result, the size of the write down on the business has
increased from the 145 million pounds ($181 million) it
announced in October to around 530 million pounds.
Revenue will now not grow for the next two years while the
guidance for core earnings, or earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation, has been cut to 7.6 billion
pounds from a previous guidance of 7.9 billion pounds.
Normalised free cash flow for 2016/17 is expected to come in
at 2.5 billion pounds, compared with a previous forecast of
between 3.1 to 3.2 billion pounds. And free cash flow is also
forecast to be lower than the guidance given for 2017/18.
"We are deeply disappointed with the improper practices
which we have found in our Italian business," Chief Executive
Gavin Patterson said.
BT also said it had seen a deterioration in its UK public
sector business and international corporate markets.
($1 = 0.8019 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)