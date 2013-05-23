版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 23日 星期四 14:14 BJT

BRIEF-BTG to buy targeted therapies arm of Nordion

LONDON May 23 BTG PLC : * Proposed acquisition of therasphere * To buy the targeted therapies division of nordion, for approximately US$200

million (£133 million) * Balance funded by part of the net proceeds of a placing of up to 32.8 million

new ordinary shares * Deal creates a leader in interventional oncology

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐