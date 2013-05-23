BRIEF-BTG to buy targeted therapies arm of Nordion

BRIEF-Centrica's says resolved issues with British gas billing system
* Centrica Plc-British Gas Business - statement on Ofgem announcement
LONDON May 23 BTG PLC : * Proposed acquisition of therasphere * To buy the targeted therapies division of nordion, for approximately US$200
million (£133 million) * Balance funded by part of the net proceeds of a placing of up to 32.8 million
new ordinary shares * Deal creates a leader in interventional oncology
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
SEOUL, Jan 24 Nintendo Co's smash hit Pokemon Go was unleashed on South Korea on Tuesday, six months after it was released elsewhere in the world, a delay caused by security fears over Google Maps.