BTG revenue jumps 30 percent in first half

LONDON Nov 8 Strong demand for snake anti-venom
helped Britain's BTG lift revenue 30 percent to 143.4
million pounds ($229.3 million) in the half-year to
end-September.
The speciality pharmaceutical company was also boosted by
the successful U.S. launch of a treatment to prevent toxicity
caused by cancer chemotherapy and growing royalties from Johnson
& Johnson's prostate cancer drug Zytiga.
Profit after tax for the period was 44 percent higher at
18.3 million.
BTG had already flagged a good first-half performance last
month, when it raised its full-year revenue guidance to 205
million to 215 million pounds, up from previous range of 190-200
million pounds. It reiterated the sales outlook on
Thursday.