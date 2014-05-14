Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual in talks with Generali for BSI sale

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 27
April 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO May 14 Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Latin America's largest independent investment bank, is in exclusive talks to buy wealth management firm BSI from Italian insurer Generali SpA, according to a statement by Generali.
Sao Paulo-based BTG Pactual, controlled by billionaire financier Andre Esteves, is seeking the purchase to add more fee-related activities to the fast-growing banking empire he has built since 2009, according to a source familiar with the Brazilian bank's plans. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Lisa Jucca.)
SYDNEY, April 27 Australia's third-largest television network, Ten Network Holdings, on Thursday said its future was dependent on financing arrangements after it reported a A$232 million ($173.44 million) half-year loss in a weak advertising market.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 26 Cenovus Energy Inc won about 87 percent of shareholders' votes for its board of director slate on Wednesday, below previous near-unanimous approvals, as some voters protested the company's C$17 billion ($12.6 billion) purchase of ConocoPhillips assets.