SAO PAULO Feb 19 Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA confirmed on Friday that it was in exclusive talks with Swiss bank EFG International AG about selling the Brazilian company's Swiss private bank BSI.

BTG Pactual added that it could not currently say whether the sides would reach a final agreement on the terms and conditions for a deal. Reuters reported previously that the talks could yield an accord as soon as next week. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao; editing by Adrian Croft)