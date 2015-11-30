CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-LATAM WRAP-BTG bonds under pressure after Esteves departure

(CORRECTS spelling of Gallina in 16th paragraph)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (IFR) - BTG Pactual's bonds were lower on
Monday as investors scrambled to assess the impact on the
Brazilian bank's liquidity and fretted about the prospect of
more negative headlines after Andre Esteves stepped down as CEO
over the weekend.
The bank's 2016s and 2020s were down two points at
90.00-92.00 and 73.00-75.00, while the subordinated 2022s and
perps were down about five points since Friday to be quoted at
60-65 and 67-70, said a trader.
Esteves's arrest last Wednesday, as part of the corruption
investigation at oil company Petrobras, is seen having broad
implications for what is now the country's largest independent
investment bank.
"Liquidity is a major risk but if other people at the bank
were involved that would make the situation much worse," said
Omar Zeolla, a credit analyst at Oppenheimer.
Fitch put the bank on rating watch negative on Friday
following a similar move by Moody's, which placed the credit's
Baa3 rating on review for downgrade on Thursday.
Fitch, which has the bank at BBB-, said it could downgrade
BTG if its business is materially impacted by higher funding
costs, liquidity levels or drop in assets under management.
"The wholesale funding nature of the bank and the dependence
on its franchise to perform its normal business may be
undermined," Fitch said on Friday.
"...there is not enough clarity on the reactions of the
bank's fund providers, clients and counterparties; but Fitch
will assess the material impact..."
S&P, which already has a BB rating on BTG, said Thursday it
was monitoring the bank's net stable funding and broad liquid
asset to short-term wholesale funding ratios, which respectively
stood at 105.6% and 1.6x as of September.
About 55% of the banking arm's funding is up for refinancing
over the next 90 days, Reuters reported on Monday.
The bank is in the process of selling a 12% stake in
Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or for about R$2.5bn - a move
that will help strengthen its balance sheet following outflows
of over US$1bn at its asset management division, according to
Reuters.
Some traders feel that the bank is large enough to warrant
central bank support in the event it runs into trouble. "If
things worsen, the Central Bank would provide all the support
necessary," said one trader. "This is too big to fail."
Fitch says that its ratings does not assume sovereign
support.
"The bank is a very relevant player in the trading market,
but being a wholesale funded bank they are not necessarily
systemically important," said Eduardo Ribas, director of
financial institutions at Fitch in Brazil.
That said, the rating agency sees a very active central bank
following up the case.
"We see the central bank monitoring closely the banks in
Brazil and being proactive whenever there is a risk that could
threaten the system" said Claudio Gallina, senior director and
head of Brazilian financial institutions at Fitch.
Founding partners Marcelo Kalim and Roberto Sallouti have
been appointed as joint CEOs following the announcement of
Esteves's resignation on Sunday.
PIPELINE
Arcos Dorados, the largest McDonald's franchiser in South
America, held a Swiss roadshow in the week ended November 6 via
Credit Suisse. The Argentina-based, NY-listed company is rated
Ba3/NR/BB+.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Brazilian airline Gol (B3/B-/B-) has completed roadshows
with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Citigroup.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)