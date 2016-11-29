BTG Pactual seeks 10 pct of Brazil digital money management market

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Nov 29 Grupo BTG Pactual SA wants to grab up to 10 percent of Brazil's market for wealthier retail investments over the next five years, underscoring the growing relevance of digital banking solutions in Latin America's No. 1 economy.
The money management startup known as BTG Pactual Digital will first offer the bank's wealth management products to clients of the platform, and later include those of competitors, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Sallouti said at an event. The market has about 650 billion reais ($191 billion) in assets under management in Brazil, Sallouti said. ($1 = 3.4038 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.