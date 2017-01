BRASILIA Dec 4 Brazil's troubled investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual is considering the sale of several assets to interested investors but has not signed any deals yet, the bank said on Friday in a securities filing.

BTG said it was studying the sale of parts of BSI, Recovery, Leader, UOL, Bodytech, BR Properties and Bravante amongst other assets to improve its cash position. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese)